Sen Martha McSally of Arizona has a book coming out next May

By HILLEL ITALIE
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Martha McSally, the Arizona Republican appointed to the seat once held by John McCain, has a book deal.

William Morrow announced Monday that McSally’s “Dare to Fly” is coming out next May. Like McCain, who died in 2018, the 53-year-old McSally has a military background. She was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and was deployed multiple times in the Middle East and Afghanistan before retiring in 2010. In a statement Monday, McSally said hoped her story would inspire others, mean and women, “at all stages of life.”

“Like many others, I experienced tragedies and barriers in my own life that could have derailed me,” she said. “But I was able to find strength and courage by taking risks, challenging stereotypes, and daring to fly.”

McSally served two terms in Congress and was defeated in 2018 for the Senate before Arizona Governor Doug Ducey chose her for McCain’s former seat. Her book arrives during an election year when she is expected to face strong competition from former astronaut Mark Kelly, the likely Democratic nominee, for serving the remainder of McCain’s term, which ends in 2022.

Corrects title of book to “Dare to Fly.”