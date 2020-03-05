U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

By The Associated Press
 
Best-Selling Books Week Ended February 29th.

FICTION

1. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

2. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Suess (Random House Books for Young Readers)

3. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Suess (Random House Books for Young Readers)

4. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

5. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Suess (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Fox in Scoks” by Dr. Suess (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Suess (Random House Books for Young Readers)

NONFICTION

1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (MCD)

3. “Unknown Valor” by Martha MacCallum and Ronald J. Drez (Harper)

4. “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+” by Suze Orman (Hay House)

5. “Live” by Sadie Robertson and Beth Clark (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Food Fix” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, Spark)

7. “There’s No Place Like Space” by Trish Rabe (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. “The Hope of Glory” by Jon Meacham (Convergent)

9. “You Are Enough” by Panache Desai (HarperOne)

10. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

2. “Chasing Cassandra” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

3. “The Warsaw Protocol” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

4. “A Nantucket Affair” by Pamela M. Kelley (Pamela M. Kelley)

5. “Just One Year” by Penelope Ward (Penelope Ward)

6. “A Spool of Blue Thread” by Anne Tyler (Ballantine)

7. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

8. “Snow Creek” by Gregg Olsen (Bookouture)

9. “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

10. “The Cardinal of the Kremlin” by Tom Clancy (Berkley)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

3. “Unknown Valor” by Martha MacCallum and Ronald J. Drez (Harper)

4. “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+” by Suze Orman (Hay House)

5. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “The Four Tendencies” by Gretchen Rubin (Harmony)

7. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen (Thomas & Mercer)

8. “Revolution” by KT McFarland (Post Hill)

9. “Last Boat out of Shanghai” by Helen Zia (Ballantine)

10. “Adorning the Dark” by Abdrew Peterson (B&H)