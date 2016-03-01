Hachette Book Group to acquire the Perseus Books Group

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Hachette Book Group to acquire the Perseus Books Group

By HILLEL ITALIE
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after a planned deal fell through, Hachette Book Group is purchasing the Perseus Books Group, bringing together two of the country’s largest publishers.

The companies issued separate statements Tuesday, announcing that Hachette had acquired Perseus’ publishing division, an extensive network of imprints that includes Basic Books, PublicAffairs and Running Press. The purchase, which Hachette expects to be completed by the end of the month, joins Hachette’s power in the fiction market with Perseus’ catalog of thousands of nonfiction works.

Hachette publications range from Stephenie Meyers’ “Twilight” series to Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Goldfinch” to J.D. Salinger’s fiction, while Perseus’s books include Samantha Powers’ Pulitzer-winning “A Problem from Hell” and H.G. Bissingers’ “Friday Night Lights.” Perseus will operate as a division within Hachette, under the leadership of Perseus publisher and senior vice president Susan Weinberg.

“We are bringing over the Perseus staff as is,” Hachette CEO Michael Pietsch told The Associated Press. “Perseus has great publishing programs that are managed really well. They will add to our revenue. They will add to our size and prestige. They are good for the top line and the bottom line.”

In 2014, Hachette and Perseus called off a complex, three-way transaction that would have had Hachette buying Perseus’ publishing and distribution divisions, then selling the distribution arm to Ingram Content Group. Perseus is still hoping to sell its distribution arm, which includes Consortium and Publishers Group West and works with many of the country’s independent publishers.

Perseus CEO David Steinberger told the AP that the company is coming off its best year ever and that the board of directors had decided it was a good time to sell. Steinberger plans to stay with Perseus until it finds a buyer for its distribution service, then pursue other employment. He also will remain as board chairman for the National Book Foundation, which oversees the National Book Awards and numerous educational programs.

Hachette, which struggled for much of 2015 but had a strong fourth quarter, is owned by the French conglomerate Lagardere. Perseus is currently owned by Centre Lane Partners LLC, a New York-based private equity firm.

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the publisher is Perseus Books Group, not Perseus Book Group.