Zito book to detail baseball career, religious belief

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barry Zito has written a book detailing his rise and fall as a baseball pitcher and his intensifying belief in religion.

“Curveball” will be published Sept. 17 by Thomas Nelson, a division of HarperCollins Christian Publishing. It was authored by Zito with Robert Noland, who has worked on books for Christian publishers in recent years.

Zito, who turns 41 on Monday, was a three-time All-Star with Oakland and the 2002 AL Cy Young Award winner after he went 23-5. He went 102-63 in seven seasons with Oakland, then signed a $126 million, seven-year contract with San Francisco after the 2006 season and was 63-80 for the Giants.

He became more religious during the time of his mound struggles. Zito returned to the Athletics for three games in 2015, then retired with a 165-143 record. He has pursued a career as a country acoustic guitar artist.

