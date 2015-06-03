Gabourey Sidibe memoir coming in 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabourey Sidibe has been holding back.

The Oscar-nominated actress best known for the film “Precious” and hit TV series “Empire” is working on a memoir scheduled to come out in 2017. The book is untitled, publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Wednesday.

In a statement issued through her publisher, the 32-year-old Sidibe said she had been writing since childhood and was anxious to share stories “too long, shady and impolite” for interviews. Her other movies include “Tower Heist” and “Yelling to the Sky” and the TV series “The Big C.”