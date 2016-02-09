Nat Wolff turns to the dark side in ‘Buried Child’

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Nat Wolff turns to the dark side in ‘Buried Child’

By MARK KENNEDY
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and musician Nat Wolff couldn’t resist agreeing to do a darkly weird off-Broadway play about a strange family. After all, he’s got a weird family connection to it.

Wolff, 21, is starring this month in Sam Shepard’s “Buried Child,” the same Midwest Gothic comedy his mother, Polly Draper, starred in 37 years ago at Yale Repertory Theatre. It even turns out he’s the same age she was back then.

“It’s going to be probably a trippy experience for her,” said Wolff, a rising star whose film credits include the adaptation of John Green’s coming-of-age novel “Paper Towns” and playing a blind teen battling cancer “The Fault in Our Stars.”

“Buried Child,” which won the 1979 Pulitzer Prize for drama, features three generations of a family torn apart by the past. There’s a boozy, cantankerous patriarch, an unkempt mother, one son who is a one-legged psychopath and another who has lost the will even to communicate.

Other news
FILE - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, while sitting in his Jackson, Miss., Capitol office. On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the former Mississippi governor filed suit against a local news organization, claiming it defamed him in public comments on the misspending of $77 million of federal welfare funds intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Former Mississippi governor sues news site over welfare fraud comments
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video de Barbie gigante caminando en Dubái fue generado por computadora
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. Civil rights groups are blasting a concert series with Black performers dubbed “Soul Fest” at a Georgia park with a giant carving of Confederate leaders. Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta is where the Ku Klux Klan marked its rebirth in 1915. Its colossal, mountainside sculpture of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
Civil rights groups condemn ‘Soul Fest’ concerts at Georgia park with giant Confederate carving

Wolff plays a grandson who arrives with his girlfriend, played by Taissa Farmiga. His real-life mom, who went on to find fame in the TV series “thirtysomething,” played the girlfriend role in 1979 with another soon-to-be star in Tony Shalhoub. They would often reminisce about “Buried Child.”

“While doing the play, I will randomly remember different things that I heard growing up about it,” Wolff said. “Of all things that I’ve gotten to do, for my mom, it’s the most exciting.”

The play, which also stars Ed Harris, Larry Pine and Amy Madigan, represents Wolff’s professional off-Broadway debut, though the New York native was in plays at the cozy downtown Flea Theatre when he was 8 and 12.

The darkness of the new work didn’t scare him off. “I’ve always liked the darker stuff,” he said. “Besides being one the darkest, grossest, most tragic families in the history of American theater, I think it’s also darkly funny.”

He and his younger brother, Alex, became famous in 2005 after starring in and providing song and lyrics for the musical-comedy film “The Naked Brothers Band: The Movie.” That led to a spin-off TV series from 2007-09.

The brothers still collaborate on music despite their hectic acting schedules and the fact that Alex is still in high school. (Alex is in the new “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2").

Their bond keeps them grounded: “I think it’s been really special to have my brother going through it with me because it keeps me sane and for me to keep him sane,” Nat Wolff said.

For “Buried Child,” Wolff has jumped into his character by keeping the family theme going — he’s focusing on his father, Michael Wolff, a jazz pianist and composer.

He’s raided his dad’s record collection of Miles Davis and John Coltrane tunes. He’s dusted off his old saxophone, which he hasn’t played since the fifth grade. And he’s even grown a wispy beard like his father in the 1970s.

“I’ve modeled a lot of my character off my dad,” Wolff said.

Up next for Wolff is the film “In Dubious Battle” about migrant workers in apple orchards in 1930. It’s directed by James Franco, adapted from a John Steinbeck novel, and stars Bryan Cranston, Selena Gomez, Robert Duvall and Zach Braff.

Wolff also will be exploring more dark stuff in “Death Note,” in which he plays a student who discovers a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone simply by writing the victim’s name. And he’ll be in “Rosy,” where he kidnaps an actress.

“My patchy facial hair came in handy for that one, too,” he said, laughing.

___

Online: http://www.thenewgroup.org/buried-child.html