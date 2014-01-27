Holocaust play ‘The Soap Myth’ goes digital

NEW YORK (AP) — The Holocaust play “The Soap Myth” was last seen in New York two years ago in a small off-Broadway theater. But its director decided it had to have another life and filmed it.

Now he’s about to see the play take a digital leap: The recording will become available for streaming and download across the globe on Monday, which is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The broadcast will be available for a fee from Digital Theatre of London. On Monday, the play will also be broadcast on a PBS affiliate in South Florida and the hope is more will sign up.

“The Soap Myth” by Jeff Cohen probes the questions of how history is manufactured and how we understand truth.