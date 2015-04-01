Playwright David Adjmi wins New York infringement court case

NEW YORK (AP) — A playwright whose parody of 1970s sitcoms was accused of copyright infringement by lawyers representing the TV show “Three’s Company” has won a victory in court.

The chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled Tuesday that David Adjmi is protected under the doctrine of fair use.

Adjmi’s play “3C” had a run at Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre in 2012.

Adjmi had the backing of many theater community heavyweights, including Jon Robin Baitz, Stephen Sondheim, Tony Kushner, John Guare and Terrence McNally.

The play is about two girls — one a tomboy, the other a sexy ditz — and a guy who spontaneously become roommates in a rundown Santa Monica apartment after a wild party.