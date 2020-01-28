Nelsons to conduct ex-wife Opolais during Carnegie festival

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall’s 2020-21 season will feature a festival titled, “Voices of Hope: Artists in Times of Oppression,” which includes Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons conducting a concert performance of Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” on April 14 starring his ex-wife, soprano Kristine Opolais.

There will be 16 concerts at the hall as part of festival events throughout New York, Carnegie Hall said Tuesday. The festival starts March 12 with a concert headlined by singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens and focusing on “Songs of Our Native Daughters.” Other artists during the festival include Mahos Herrera, Brooklyn Rider and Ute Lemper.

“Perspectives” series next season will feature Giddens, Jordi Savall and Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The season opens Oct. 7 with music director Gustavo Dudamel conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic in its first performance at Carnegie Hall since September 1990. The program includes Lang Lang playing Grieg’s piano concerto.

Other highlights are Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla conducting the first Carnegie concerts of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra since 1992 (Oct. 23-24), Teodor Currentzis and musicAeterna in their Carnegie debuts (Nov. 4), Kirill Petrenko leading the Berlin Philharmonic at Carnegie for the first time as chief conductor (Nov. 18-20), and Dudamel conducting the Vienna Philharmonic (Feb. 26-28).