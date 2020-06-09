U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he'll serve full term despite health questions
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

Giffin releases 10th novel, apologizes for Markle criticisms

By ALICIA RANCILIO
 
New York (AP) — Best-selling author Emily Giffin is apologizing for recent negative comments she made about Meghan Markle.

The “Something Borrowed” author frequently posts about the British royal family on her social media. When Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, released a video last month for her son Archie’s first birthday. Giffin posted a screenshot of a text message exchange where she commented that Markle seemed “unmaternal,” calling the video “uncomfortable to watch,” adding, “what a joke.”

The posts quickly received backlash from people calling the post distasteful, while others called the remarks racist. Markle is biracial.

The author said in a later Instagram post that her comments were not racist, and she was thrilled when a biracial American woman had married into the royal family.

Tourist hotspot Rhodes burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings' history; Storm ends 10-game skid

“I need to be more careful about the impact of my words,” Giffin told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

“It’s one thing to have legitimate criticism about someone,” she said, but her comments “were not legitimate,” adding “they were just mean. ... I’m going to do better.”

Giffin often shares her opinions about topical subjects, politics and pop culture with her online followers. “Being unfiltered, which is what I’ve chosen to be and the person I am in real life, and the person that you see on social media, definitely means that I’m going to make mistakes, too.”

Giffin’s “The Lies that Bind” is her 10th novel. It’s about a journalist named Cecily who re-evaluates her life choices and relationships in the wake of 9/11.

She says she is inspired by the philosophical side of major events.

“It’s the power of those moments, 9/11 and now, again, with this pandemic, to cause us to sort of pause and step back, reflect and consider what we really want for our lives, from our lives (and) what really matters to us.”

Giffin said she likes to write about people learning to be truthful about who they are because “you really have to find your authentic self before you can be happy and fulfilled in a relationship.”

Her characters aren’t perfect, but redemption is another common theme.

“My characters mess up, but I like to think that they all have within them this resiliency and this grit to do better and to get it right.”