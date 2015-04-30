Stephen King wins Edgar for best mystery novel

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen King isn’t only a master of horror. He’s also a man of mystery.

King and Gillian Flynn were among the winners Wednesday night at the 69th annual Edgar Awards, presented by the Mystery Writers of America. King’s crime story “Mr. Mercedes” received the best novel prize at the ceremony in midtown Manhattan. King has been an Edgar “Grand Master” since 2007 and his novel “Joyland” was a finalist last year for paperback original.

Flynn, best known for her million-selling “Gone Girl,” won in the short story category for “What Do You Do?”

William Mann’s Hollywood expose “Tinseltown” won for best “Fact Crime.” J.W. Ocker won in the critical/biographical category for a book about the author for whom the Edgars are named. “Poe-Land: The Hallowed Haunts of Edgar Allan Poe.”