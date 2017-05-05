Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

A Star Wars role? You’ll have to force it out of Laura Dern

By BROOKE LEFFERTS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — May the 4th be with you, Laura Dern, and darn all the mystery surrounding the character you’ll play as one of the latest additions to the Star Wars galaxy.

The actress, in town Thursday to support a family health-focused global initiative, was tight-lipped about her role in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which opens in December.

“What I can say is I had the time of my life,” Dern told The Associated Press. “I felt like an 8-year-old every day at work, to go to work and be in makeup and hair and walk out in this community of people and, you know, be in a studio where you look down the corridor and you see Chewbacca!”

The mind, Dern said, “melts and you feel like you’re at play.”

Other news
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel
FILE - New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks at his introduction ceremony in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday, July 14, 2023, and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)
Jeremy Pruitt returns to alma mater as PE teacher, junior high hoops coach
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Mayfield, Trask competing to become Buccaneers starter, hoping to make one another better

Dern, who has twice been nominated for Oscars, offered no resolution on another front: A Variety report that she’s among the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board members under consideration to run for president after the term of Cheryl Boone Isaacs expires in July.

Variety cited sources it did not identify as saying Dern is interested. And Dern’s take?

“It was news to me. If it came from anyone at the academy, what a gorgeous compliment,” she said.

Dern joined the board last July amid industry tumult over diversity. She would be the fourth woman to serve in the top spot, after Isaacs, Bette Davis and Fay Kanin. Candidates usually don’t campaign for the unpaid, four-year post.

“I would love to be more and more involved for the rest of my life but don’t know that that should have any predefined title,” Dern said. “I’m definitely learning on the fly a great deal.”

When it comes to motherhood — Dern has a 15-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter — she’s a font of support for women and families, serving as an ambassador for the annual Johnson & Johnson and United Nations Foundation digital fundraising campaign called the Global Moms Relay.

From May 3 to June 16, parents, community leaders, experts and celebrities are sharing personal stories about issues impacting families, with J&J donating a $1 — up to $500,000 — for every social media, tweet, share or like. Among five causes that benefit are UNICEF and nonprofits that benefit girls and provide nets in the fight against malaria in Africa and elsewhere.

“A child’s right to their own health and well-being should be their birthright,” Dern said. “It’s a nonpartisan issue.”

Among the work supported by one of the beneficiaries, Girl Up, is a project in Guatemala to provide girls with bicycles so they can travel to school.

The Global Moms Relay offers Dern a fresh spin on social media. Most of the time, she laughed, “I’m in the car going, ‘I have asked 17 times how was your day? Can you put your phone down and just answer me?’”

Dern was especially touched by TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s recent outpouring of emotion and support for health care for all when he revealed his newborn son’s heart surgery. Dern’s own son required surgery soon after birth.

“Once you’ve gone through anything where you’re afraid as a parent and you’re in a community of other parents in terror, like at a neonatal intensive care unit,” she said, “you realize the fragility and the good fortune that we have to have a healthy family, or to have the privilege of health care when you need it.”