‘Rapid Ruth’ Ginsburg is quick with justices’ first opinion

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is proving why she has called herself “Rapid Ruth” for her speed at writing opinions.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed down its first opinion in a case heard this term. And it was Ginsburg, the court’s oldest justice, who authored the unanimous opinion.

During a speech in September at Georgetown University’s law school the 84-year-old referred to herself as “Rapid Ruth” and to Justice Sonia Sotomayor as “Swift Sonia.”

The Supreme Court began its new term in October. The case decided Wednesday was argued on Oct. 10. Releasing an opinion in less than a month is quick by Supreme Court standards.

The court ruled that a woman who had appealed her employment discrimination case had it improperly dismissed.