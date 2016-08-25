Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes list of highest-paid actors

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwayne Johnson elbowed Robert Downey Jr. aside to become the highest-paid actor with a fast and furious income of $64.5 million, according to Forbes magazine.

The former wrestler beat out Jackie Chan with $61 million and Matt Damon, who earned $55 million. The rest of the top five on the list, released Thursday, included Tom Cruise with $53 million and Johnny Depp with $48 million.

The top guys make more money than the top ladies. Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actresses, released earlier this week, put Jennifer Lawrence on top with $46 million, Melissa McCarthy with $33 million and Scarlett Johansson with $25 million.

All the data is from between June 1, 2015, and June 1, 2016, before fees and taxes.

___

Online:

http://www.forbes.com