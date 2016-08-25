Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes list of highest-paid actors

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwayne Johnson elbowed Robert Downey Jr. aside to become the highest-paid actor with a fast and furious income of $64.5 million, according to Forbes magazine.

The former wrestler beat out Jackie Chan with $61 million and Matt Damon, who earned $55 million. The rest of the top five on the list, released Thursday, included Tom Cruise with $53 million and Johnny Depp with $48 million.

The top guys make more money than the top ladies. Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actresses, released earlier this week, put Jennifer Lawrence on top with $46 million, Melissa McCarthy with $33 million and Scarlett Johansson with $25 million.

All the data is from between June 1, 2015, and June 1, 2016, before fees and taxes.

