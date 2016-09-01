Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dr. Joy Browne, popular radio psychologist, dead at 71

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Joy Browne, the syndicated radio and television psychologist whose upbeat and approachable style made her a favorite for nearly four decades, has died.

Browne died Saturday in Manhattan, according to her daughter, Patience Browne, who did not give a cause of death. Dr. Browne was 71.

Born in New Orleans and a graduate of Rice University and Northeastern University, Browne began her on-air career in Boston in 1978 with a radio show on WITS and was still in syndication at the time of her death. She was regarded as a pioneer for radio therapists and was known for such advice as not dating for a year after a relationship had ended. She eventually hosted a TV show and wrote several books, including “Getting Unstuck” and “Nobody’s Perfect.”