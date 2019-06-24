FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Gene’s Po-Boys, iconic New Orleans eatery, closing in July

 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans po-boy shop featured in “The Simpsons” and a video by Drake is serving up its last sandwiches this summer.

The New Orleans Advocate reports late-night eatery Gene’s Po-Boys is closing its doors at the end of July.

Eugene “Gene” Raymond Theriot opened the 24-hour shop in 1968 serving the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood. It got its signature bright pink color 20 years later. But much of the regular crowd didn’t return after Hurricane Katrina, and visitors haven’t been as interested in Gene’s in recent years.

Theriot said it’ll be tough to see the shop gone from the neighborhood, but he’s sold out and the building will be converted to condominiums.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com