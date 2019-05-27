FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Spanish ex-monarch Juan Carlos I retires from public life

 
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, says he wants to completely retire from public life on June 2, five years after abdicating the throne.

The king emeritus said in a letter published Monday on the Spanish royals’ website and addressed to his son, King Felipe VI, that “I think the moment has arrived to turn a page over in my life and complete my retirement from public life.”

Juan Carlos added that he began thinking about fully retiring when he turned 80 last year and was honored in the Spanish parliament. That event coincided with the anniversary of the country’s 1978 constitution, which marked Spain’s transition from dictatorship to democratic rule.

Despite health problems, Juan Carlos had maintained a busy public agenda since stepping down.