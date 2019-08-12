FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tom Hanks reads audio for Ann Patchett’s new novel

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The audio edition of Ann Patchett’s new novel has a voice that listeners should find familiar: Tom Hanks.

HarperAudio announced Monday that the Oscar-winning actor is narrating Patchett’s “The Dutch House,” which comes out September 24. The book is a multigenerational story centered on siblings Danny and Maeve, and told from Danny’s point of view. Patchett told The Associated Press in a recent email that she and Hanks have become friendly over the past few years. She interviewed him in Washington, D.C., when he was promoting his book of stories, “Uncommon Type.” He and his wife, Rita Wilson, have also met with Patchett in Nashville, where she runs Parnassus Books.

Hanks has narrated audiobooks before, including “Uncommon Type” and Stephen Colbert’s “I Am a Pole (And So Can You!)”