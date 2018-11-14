FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hachette Book Group lays off around 2 dozen employees

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Around two dozen employees will be laid off in a re-organization at Hachette Book Group.

The publisher announced Tuesday that various imprints would be consolidated and merged, ranging from the religious imprint FaithWords to the feminist Seal Press. Among those leaving are Hachette Books publisher Mauro DiPreta.

In a statement Tuesday, the publisher said it wanted to “focus resources” in areas of growth and to “improve” its ability for future investment. Authors at Hachette Book Group include J.K. Rowling, David Sedaris and James Patterson.

The layoffs come just days after parent company Lagardere announced a “sparkling” third quarter for Hachette Book Group, with sales up 5.1 percent over the same period a year ago. Lagardere also reported sharp declines in other countries.