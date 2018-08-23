FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Omarosa memoir sells 34,000 copies during its first week

By HILLEL ITALIE
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Omarosa Manigault Newman’s “Unhinged” had a strong first week of sales, although it seems unlikely to match the success of Donald Trump tell-alls such as “Fire and Fury” and “A Higher Loyalty.”

“Unhinged” sold 34,000 copies, NPD BookScan reported Thursday. BookScan tracks around 85 percent of the print market. Newman, the former White House aide and “Apprentice” star, wrote that she became disillusioned with Trump and decided he was a racist. The president responded by calling her a “dog.”

“Unhinged” finished third last week in overall sales, behind Rachel Hollis’ lifestyle guide “Girl, Wash Your Face” and Kevin Kwan’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” the basis for the hit movie.

Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” has sold more than 1 million copies and James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty” has sold hundreds of thousands.