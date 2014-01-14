United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Bundchen says stress low at home during playoffs

By ALICIA RANCILIO
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — It may be NFL playoff time in the Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen household, but the stress doesn’t carry over at home.

“He’s very focused,” the 33-year-old Bundchen said of Brady, quarterback for the New England Patriots, in a recent interview. “We are both very supportive of one another in what we do. ... Of course nobody likes to lose. Those aren’t the best days. He knows he does his best. He works extremely hard.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ and his New England Patriots travel to Denver to play the Broncos on Sunday for the AFC championship.

To stay calm, the Brazilian model says the couple winds down differently.

Other news
FILE - The logo of the French General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) is pictured in Paris, Monday Aug. 31, 2020. French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against two Chinese nationals and two other people from France in an investigation of a leading chip supplier whose advanced technology with possible military uses was reportedly smuggled to China and Russia, allegedly skirting sanctions and export controls. The official and the prosecution service, which also specializes in terrorism cases, refused to go into greater detail about the probe.(Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP, File)
France is investigating suspected smuggling to China and Russia of advanced chip technology
President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Biden, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says
Nigeria players celebrate after teammate Osinachi Ohale, bottom inside the goal, scored their side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Oshoala seals Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia at the Women’s World Cup

“At night if my husband is watching TV and watching football, I have my little book and I put something in my ears so I don’t hear it and I put my light (on) and have my book and I’m like, ‘Ohhh.’ He’s feeding his soul and that’s important to him to watch football. I only want to watch if I’m watching him,” she joked.

And win or lose, family comes first. Brady has a 6-year-old son, John, whose mother is actress Bridget Moynahan. Bundchen and Brady have a 4-year-old son, Ben, and a 1-year-old daughter, Vivian.

“He’s very loving and it’s a wonderful thing. In our house we are very affectionate,” she said. “I think it’s very important for the boys to know that it’s OK to hug and to kiss and you’re not less than a man.”

Bundchen was recently named a brand ambassador for Pantene hair products. She’s worked with the company in Brazil since 2007.

When she’s not working, Bundchen says she doesn’t have much time to put into her locks and laughs that her go-to style is a “sleek bun.”

She doesn’t even own a hairbrush.

“In my job you have to remember people are brushing my hair every day. You have to remember the last thing I want (on a day off) is a brush in my hair!”

Bundchen says she’s committed to being healthy and treating her body right in order to look and feel her best.

“Products are amazing but if you are putting things that are unhealthy inside your body it’s just masking stuff. ... I haven’t drank soda in 10 years. My kids eat what I eat. The first (solid) food my son had was papaya and then avocado. ... He loves garlic because we eat a lot of garlic in our house. Even my little daughter. ... She will not eat anything unless there’s garlic. Garlic and ginger. ... They really eat what I eat.”

___

Follow Alicia Rancilio at http://www.twitter.com/AliciaR

___

Online:

http://www.giselebundchen.com.br/