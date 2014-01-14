Bundchen says stress low at home during playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — It may be NFL playoff time in the Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen household, but the stress doesn’t carry over at home.

“He’s very focused,” the 33-year-old Bundchen said of Brady, quarterback for the New England Patriots, in a recent interview. “We are both very supportive of one another in what we do. ... Of course nobody likes to lose. Those aren’t the best days. He knows he does his best. He works extremely hard.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ and his New England Patriots travel to Denver to play the Broncos on Sunday for the AFC championship.

To stay calm, the Brazilian model says the couple winds down differently.

“At night if my husband is watching TV and watching football, I have my little book and I put something in my ears so I don’t hear it and I put my light (on) and have my book and I’m like, ‘Ohhh.’ He’s feeding his soul and that’s important to him to watch football. I only want to watch if I’m watching him,” she joked.

And win or lose, family comes first. Brady has a 6-year-old son, John, whose mother is actress Bridget Moynahan. Bundchen and Brady have a 4-year-old son, Ben, and a 1-year-old daughter, Vivian.

“He’s very loving and it’s a wonderful thing. In our house we are very affectionate,” she said. “I think it’s very important for the boys to know that it’s OK to hug and to kiss and you’re not less than a man.”

Bundchen was recently named a brand ambassador for Pantene hair products. She’s worked with the company in Brazil since 2007.

When she’s not working, Bundchen says she doesn’t have much time to put into her locks and laughs that her go-to style is a “sleek bun.”

She doesn’t even own a hairbrush.

“In my job you have to remember people are brushing my hair every day. You have to remember the last thing I want (on a day off) is a brush in my hair!”

Bundchen says she’s committed to being healthy and treating her body right in order to look and feel her best.

“Products are amazing but if you are putting things that are unhealthy inside your body it’s just masking stuff. ... I haven’t drank soda in 10 years. My kids eat what I eat. The first (solid) food my son had was papaya and then avocado. ... He loves garlic because we eat a lot of garlic in our house. Even my little daughter. ... She will not eat anything unless there’s garlic. Garlic and ginger. ... They really eat what I eat.”

