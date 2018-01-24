FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Composer Huck Hodge has won a $200,000 prize designed to free up creative time.

On Wednesday, the American Academy of Arts and Letters told The Associated Press that Hodge is this year’ recipient of the Charles Ives Living award. The intention is for a “promising” composer to work on music over a two-year period and not accept any salaried employment.

Academy President Yehudi Wyner said in a statement that Hodge was a “brilliant colorist” and praised him for his “gorgeous, lyrical soundscapes.” Hodges has received numerous honors and his compositions include “Psalm XIII” and “Time is the substance I am made of.”

Previous winners of the Ives award, established in 1998, include James Matheson and Chen Yi.