The Blonds go over-the-top with the help of ‘Moulin Rouge’

By RAGAN CLARK
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Runway met Broadway when The Blonds took to the stage of the splashy musical “Moulin Rouge.”

With the help of Billy Porter, who performed two songs, the ever-theatrical design duo stuck to the musical’s theme, focused on a cabaret, and stayed true to their risque style Monday for the New York Fashion Week show.

After an opening number by performers from “Moulin Rouge,” Phillipe Blond descended from the ceiling in a bedazzled jumpsuit, matching moto jacket and long, blond locks. They dressed models in corsets, bustier tops, lace catsuits (worn by men and women alike) and stiletto boots that hit at the ankle, knee or thigh.

There was no absence of sparkle on the stage, from Jordan Roth’s beaded, sparkling leopard print cape to Paris Hilton’s nude bodysuit adorned with crystals. The designers, including David Blond, ended the show by dancing with their models and embracing each other before walking off stage.

Some models, including Hilton, wore elaborate bejeweled head pieces that towered high and had to be sewn into their hair. Porter got one, too.

Model Halima Aden was adorned in animal print, in her jacket, pants and head wrap. There was an abundance of sexy red and black in lace for the high-camp show.

Celebrities who attended included Dascha Polanco, Asia Kate Dillon and Martha Stewart. Guests embraced the theme. Polanco posed for photos before the show wearing a gold and jewel-studded headpiece with an equally blinged-out leotard.