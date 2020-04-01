Brandy Clark’s breakup record allows creative freedom

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Brandy Clark’s breakup record allows creative freedom

By KRISTIN M. HALL
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When singer-songwriter Brandy Clark went into the studio to record her next album, many of her songs reflected on the breakup of a 15-year relationship. But musically, she was also divorcing herself of the notion that she was just a country singer.

“All I ever saw myself as was a country artist because most of my influences were country,” said the 44-year-old singer from Morton, Washington. “But in this record, I guess I just kind of took the handcuffs off of myself.”

Clark has co-written big hits for Miranda Lambert (“Mama’s Broken Heart”), The Band Perry (“Better Dig Two”) and Kacey Musgraves (“Follow Your Arrow”) on top of releasing her own critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated albums. On Clark’s previous records, her country songs were primarily character driven, full of observant details about the lives of ordinary people that Clark either knew or imagined. But on “ Your Life is a Record,” which came out in March, Clark reflected inward not only on her breakup, but her career in country music as well.

“The country radio door didn’t swing wide open for me like I would have loved for it to,” said Clark, who is among the many female artists who have struggled to gain traction in country radio in recent years. “I’m just gonna make a record that is the most creative record I could make.”

Other news
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages

She started with the idea of restricting herself in the studio to just acoustic instruments and a small trio of musicians. Those included multi-instrumentalists Giles Reaves and Jedd Hughes and her producer Jay Joyce. But to elevate it, they added a cinematic flair to the songs of loss and love with help from Memphis strings and horn musicians, orchestrated by prominent Stax Records session musician Lester Snell.

“When you think of those horns and strings, to me it starts to feel big,” said Clark. “And Jay did a really good job of pulling me back because my instinct was to sing harder.”

Influenced by the soulful R&B sounds of the classic 1970s record “Dusty in Memphis” by Dusty Springfield, Clark whispers her desires on songs like “Love is a Fire,” backed by delicate swells of strings and tinkling pianos.

One of Clark’s longtime songwriting partners, hit country songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, said that Clark went looking for more universal themes about relationships for this record. They co-wrote “Love Is a Fire,” and “Who Broke Whose Heart.”

“I just don’t know anybody who is better at telling a story with just few words,” said McAnally. “She’s serving the song and the story and then she gets out of the way.”

Folk icon John Prine inspired her to write the song “Who You Thought I Was,” after he remarked at an Americana awards show that “I’m John Prine, but I’d like to go back to being who you thought I was.”

But one of the biggest left turns on the record is a duet with Randy Newman, famous for his Oscar-winning film compositions and wry musical songs. Clark pitched a song she wrote called “Bigger Boat” to Newman, who agreed to do it if he could cut out a curse word. “He said, ‘I changed that line. I don’t want to say that word and my line is better anyway,’” Clark said with a laugh.

The song is full of the witty, sarcastic and subtle political lyrics that Newman has made all his career as well as a number of references to films like “Titanic” and “Jaws.”

“A lot of my stuff is heavy,” Clark said. “And so you need those little moments of levity. My philosophy is life is a dark comedy.”

___

Follow Kristin M. Hall at https://Twitter.com/kmhall