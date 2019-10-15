U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
 
Audible.com best-sellers for week ending October 11:

Fiction:

1. Carnival Row: Tangle in the Dark by Stephanie K. Smith, narrated by Karla Crome (Audible Original)

2. Carmilla by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu, narrated by Phoebe Fox, Rose Leslie, David Tennant, David Horovitch, James Wilby, Susan Wooldridge, Hannah Genesius (Audible Studios)

3. Camp Red Moon by R. L. Stine, narrated by the author and a full cast (Audible Original)

4. the way she spoke by Isaac Gomez, narrated by Kate del Castillo (Audible Original)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

6. The Institute: A Novel by Stephen King, narrated by Santino Fontana (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. The Dark Bones by Loreth Anne White, narrated by Emily Sutton-Smith (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Murmur of Bees by Sofia Segovia, narrated by Xe Sands & Angelo Di Loreto (Brilliance Audio)

9. The Handmaid’s Tale: Special Edition by Margaret Atwood, narrated by the author, Claire Danes, and full cast (Audible Studios)

10. Leaving Time: A Novel by Jodi Picoult, narrated by Rebecca Lowman, Abigail Revasch, Kathe Mazur & Mark Deakins (Random House Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. My Lost Family: An Audible Original by Danny Ben-Moshe and Dasha Lisitsina, narrated by Danny Ben-Moshe (Audible Original)

2. The Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Petersen, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

4. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth by Rachel Maddow, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Work It Out: The New Rules for Women to Get Ahead at Work by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

6. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (HarperCollins Leadership)

7. The New York Times Digest by The New York Times, narrated by Mark Moran (The New York Times)

8. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

9. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

10. Inside Out: A Memoir by Demi Moore, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

