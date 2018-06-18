FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Author Junot Diaz cleared of wrongdoing in MIT investigation

 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts Institute of Technology investigation cleared Pulitzer Prize-winning author and creative writing professor Junot Diaz to return to the classroom this fall.

The inquiry into Diaz’s actions toward female students and staff yielded no information that would lead to restrictions on Diaz’s role as a faculty member at the university in Cambridge.

Melissa Nobles, dean of MIT’s School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, and Edward Schiappa, section head for Comparative Media Studies/Writing, where Diaz is based, were involved in the internal investigation. They reached out to current students he had taught and had extensive conversations with Diaz and other professors.

“To date, MIT has not found or received information that would lead us to take any action to restrict Professor Diaz in his role as an MIT faculty member, and we expect him to teach next academic year, as scheduled,” said Kimberly Allen, director of media relations.

Author Zinzi Clemmons and other female writers recently shared stories of Diaz’s behavior. Clemmons said Diaz forcibly kissed her several years ago; others cited instances when they felt he had verbally attacked them. Diaz has said he takes responsibility for his past actions.

Diaz has not commented on MIT’s decision, but his agent said she is pleased with the outcome.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com