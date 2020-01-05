Weinstein’s reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Weinstein’s reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movement, the disgraced movie mogul faces another reckoning: a criminal trial that could him put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Jury selection is scheduled to start this week in New York City in a case involving allegations that Weinstein raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

It is the only criminal case to arise from dozens of allegations against the Oscar-winning film producer. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty and maintains any sexual activity was consensual.

At least one Hollywood actress is expected to testify against Weinstein, and several other accusers have said they plan to attend the trial, which could last about four weeks once a jury is picked.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

Among the accusers planning to attend the trial is actress Rosanna Arquette, who has accused Weinstein of derailing her career after she resisted his advances, which he denies.

“I’ve always believed in redemption and I always believed in forgiveness and I want to live like that as a human being in my heart and resonate in that. But the lengths he went to destroy so many people’s lives,” she told The Associated Press. “That’s deep. It’s control, it’s power.”

Among those who won’t be inside the courtroom is Rose McGowan. The actress, one of Weinstein’s most vocal accusers, says he raped her more than 20 years ago and ruined her career. He has denied it.

“I do know that we’re at a really pivotal moment in history, and that the eyes of the world are watching,” she told the AP.

Weinstein’s lawyer has argued the case is weak and said she plans to aggressively cross-examine the accusers.

“Just because a woman makes a claim doesn’t mean it’s true,” lawyer Donna Rotunno said after a pretrial hearing last month. “Just because Mr. Weinstein has been accused of a crime, that does not mean he’s guilty.”

Prosecutors have not commented publicly on the case since around the time of Weinstein’s arrest and initial court appearances in 2018.

In a statement issued at the time, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. praised the “extraordinary courage” of Weinstein’s accusers said he was confident jurors would reject defense attacks on their credibility.

Weinstein’s trial is expected to share some similarities with the first big trial of the #MeToo era. That ended in Bill Cosby’s conviction for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

As in that case, prosecutors are angling to make Weinstein’s trial a referendum on his behavior with women over many decades, not just in the two instances that led to criminal charges. Prosecutors had charged Weinstein with assaulting a third woman but later dropped that charge after it was alleged that a police detective had coached a corroborating witness.

The most serious charges against Weinstein, two counts of predatory sexual assault that carry a mandatory life sentence, require that prosecutors demonstrate Weinstein had a habit of violating women.

For that, prosecutors plan to call actress Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein forced himself inside her Manhattan apartment in 1993 or 1994 and raped her after she starred in a film for his movie studio.

But they also want jurors to hear from some of the more than 75 women who have come forward publicly to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault. The first allegations were brought to light by The New York Times and The New Yorker in October 2017.

In the Cosby case, five women testified that the now 82-year-old comedian drugged and violated them over the years. That was in addition to the woman at the heart of the criminal charges, Andrea Constand.

In both cases, accusers have portrayed Weinstein and Cosby as serial predators who used their fame and power in Hollywood to ingratiate themselves with women — sometimes promising a role in a film or other help with career advancement — only to violate them.

Constand posted a message Thursday on Twitter to Weinstein’s accusers: “the trial tactics will involve victim re-victimization, victim shaming and victim blaming. The press will be triggering so survivors beware, practice good self-Care. May Justice Truth and Healing prevail. Support Survivors.”

Weinstein has shuffled through a series of lawyers before settling on a team led by Rotunno.

He remains free on bail, though it was doubled last month to $2 million paid through a bail bondsman after prosecutors said he repeatedly mishandled his electronic monitoring equipment, leaving him untracked for hours at a time.

Weinstein has been spotted in recent months hobnobbing at a Manhattan nightclub, getting jeered at an actors showcase and eating at an ice cream parlor. After surgery last month to relieve back pain from an August car crash, he gave a self-pitying interview to the New York Post from his hospital room.

“I feel like the forgotten man,’’ Weinstein said. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”

Picking a jury for Weinstein’s trial could take a while, in part because immense media attention on the case could mean some potential jurors already have their minds made up. Weinstein’s lawyers tried to get the trial moved out of Manhattan, but a court rejected that.

“You don’t want people that have prejudged the case and trying to find those in something like this is going to be very difficult,” said Richard Kaplan, a Beverly Hills lawyer who is not involved in the case.

Weinstein’s trial is expected to be watched closely as a measure of the #MeToo movement’s success, and by authorities in other jurisdictions that may seek to bring charges against him.

Los Angeles prosecutors recently said they are reviewing eight cases accusing Weinstein of sexual assault.

Until now, the wave of allegations against powerful people in Hollywood and other industries has resulted mostly in the accused paying financial settlements and losing their jobs, rather than facing criminal prosecution.

The trial will also be a big test for Vance’s office. The district attorney has faced scrutiny for his handling of a prior allegation against Weinstein, as well as the decision to drop an attempted rape case against former International Monetary Fund director Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011.

“As a prosecutor, they want DNA. They want something firm. They want something that corroborates it,” Kaplan said. “Here, these are really old allegations. The defense is going to go after that ... his life is at stake. And for the prosecution, they’re trying to really make a statement in today’s MeToo era.”

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz in New York and Krysta Fauria in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

On Twitter, follow and send news tips to Michael Sisak: twitter.com/mikesisak