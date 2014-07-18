Broadway lights will be dimmed in Stritch’s memory

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway marquees will be dimmed in memory of a Tony- and Emmy-winning actress who epitomized New York and the theater world.

Elaine Stritch died Thursday at age 89 in her home state of Michigan. She was far from her longtime adopted home. But Broadway — and New York —immediately sent their love.

The marquees of the Great White Way will be dimmed for one minute at 7:45 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

The feisty actress found new fans as Alec Baldwin’s mother on television’s “30 Rock.” But she was best known for her stage work — especially her candid one-woman memoir and in the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company.”

Broadway League Executive Director Charlotte St. Martin says Stritch will always be remembered as an important part of Broadway’s rich history.