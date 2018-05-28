FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Power outage strands roller coaster riders at amusement park

 
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio has left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides for about two hours.

A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.

Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot-tall (91-meter) Millennium Force roller coaster. Park employees were helping people off of the rides.

Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.