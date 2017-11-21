FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dallas curator resigns, cites ‘inappropriate behavior’

 
Share

DALLAS (AP) — A curator at the Dallas Museum of Art has resigned, saying he was aware of allegations against him regarding “inappropriate behavior.”

Gavin Delahunty had been the museum’s senior curator of contemporary art since 2014. He issued a statement Saturday announcing his immediate resignation.

He didn’t elaborate on the alleged behavior that prompted his departure and said he didn’t want the allegations to be a distraction to the museum. But he offered his “deepest apologies to those who have been affected by my behavior.”

The museum said it couldn’t disclose information regarding personnel matters.

Delahunty came to Dallas from Tate Liverpool in England, where he was head of exhibitions and displays. While in Dallas, Delahunty curated a noted exhibit of works by Jackson Pollock.