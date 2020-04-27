Agents in college bribery probe deny bullying core witness

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Agents in college bribery probe deny bullying core witness

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
 
Share

Federal agents didn’t entrap the wealthy parents accused of cheating the college admissions process, the man who helped investigators build their case reportedly told the FBI recently, boosting prosecutors’ arguments that claims of misconduct are false.

Allegations that FBI investigators bullied the witness who helped them build their huge case into lying to trick “Full House” Lori Loughlin, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other parents were “repugnant and untrue,” the prosecutors said in a legal filing Friday.

The witness — admissions consultant Rick Singer — agreed the investigators did not engage in misconduct, according to the FBI.

“Singer noted that the agents didn’t do anything wrong,” according to notes from an FBI interview last week with Singer.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages

The interview came after the judge overseeing the case ordered prosecutors to explain iPhone notes Singer wrote when he was secretly working with the government in October 2018. Judge Nathaniel Gorton called Singer’s claims in his notes “serious and disturbing.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are set to go to trial in October alongside other parents on charges that they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither girl was a rower.

Their lawyers say Singer’s phone notes show investigators fabricated evidence and warrant a dismissal of the case. Loughlin, Giannulli and the other parents say they believed their payments were legitimate donations to the schools or Singer’s charity.

In his phone notes, Singer wrote that investigators told him to lie to get parents to make incriminating statements. The agents instructed him to say he told the parents the payments were bribes, instead of donations, according to the notes made public in legal filings.

Judge Gorton this month asked prosecutors for an explanation, saying that while investigators are “permitted to coach cooperating witnesses during the course of an investigation, they are not permitted to suborn the commission of a crime.”

Prosecutors wrote in their filing that Singer took the notes when he hadn’t yet fully accepted responsibility for his crimes.

“Like many white collar collar criminals,” prosecutors wrote, Singer was not “typically so blunt” and didn’t “use words like ‘bribe’ or ‘payoff,’ even though that is what the payments were.”

“At the time he never considered what he was doing was a bribe and he had several arguments with the agents over the word bribe,” the notes from the FBI interview with Singer said.

The agents in the case also denied pressuring Singer to lie. They said they had been instructing him to be more explicit with new clients who had not already gone through with the bribery scheme.

“At no time did I instruct Singer to fabricate evidence against anyone and, to my knowledge, he did not fabricate evidence against anyone,” FBI agent Laura Smith said in a legal document filed in court.

Singer has pleaded guilty and is expected to be a crucial witness at trials. He began cooperating with investigators in September 2018 and secretly recorded his phone calls with parents to build the case against them.

Nearly two dozen parents have pleaded guilty, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman. She was sentenced to two weeks in prison for paying $15,000 to have someone cheat on her daughter’s entrance exam.