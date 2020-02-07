U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Autopsy: Nick Gordon died from heroin overdose

 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner died last month from a heroin overdose, an autopsy found.

Nick Gordon, whose legal name is Nicholas Bouler, died from an accidental overdose on New Year’s Day, the medical examiner in Seminole County, Florida, found in an autopsy released Thursday.

Gordon, 30, was found unresponsive at a Sheraton hotel in the Orlando-area suburb of Maitland, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gordon’s death came nearly five years after Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub at her home north of Atlanta, Georgia. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. Houston drowned in a bathtub in 2012.

Investigators weren’t able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner in that case couldn’t determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.

Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail” before putting her face-down in the water. Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.