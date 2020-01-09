U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Girlfriends of R Kelly fight inside singer’s Chicago condo

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two girlfriends of R. Kelly fought Wednesday inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium , resulting in one of the women being taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities didn’t identify the women, however police called to the condo said a 22-year-old female and a 24-year-old were engaged in a physical altercation when they arrived. The 22-year-old says the two were engaged in a verbal argument that became physical when the 24-year-old struck the younger woman in the face.

They were separated, after which the 24-year-old fled and isn’t in custody. The 22-year-old female was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was reported in good condition. Authorities say their investigation continues.

Kelly, 53 on Wednesday, is being held without bond in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, about a mile from his condo. He is charged with a variety of crimes in three states. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Chicago and New York of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls. Kelly is also accused in Minnesota of offering a 17-year-old money in 2001 to take off her clothes and dance. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A documentary series chronicling Kelly’s alleged sexual abuse of minors is currently being aired on Lifetime.