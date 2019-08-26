FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Lawyers spar after Weinstein court appearance

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the court appearance by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in sexual assault case (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein says new charges against the movie mogul show prosecutors “are desperate.”

Defense attorney Donna Rotunno spoke on Monday after Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan courtroom.

Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents Weinstein accusers, said she wondered why the defense is “so afraid of having additional witnesses testify.”

Prosecutors say a new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR'-uh) to testify against Weinstein. She claims he raped her in 1993.

Weinstein’s trial is being pushed back to January.

He denies all accusations of non-consensual sex.

_

This item has been corrected to show that Weinstein pleaded not guilty. A previous version was killed because it erroneously said he pleaded guilty.

___

9:50 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial will be pushed back to January.

The movie mogul pleaded not guilty Monday to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault. He entered the plea in a Manhattan courtroom.

Prosecutors had said the new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR'-uh) to testify against Weinstein. She claims he raped her in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense called it an “11th-hour maneuver” that “raises significant legal issues” and predicted it could delay the trial.

Weinstein’s lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

___

9:40 a.m.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault to his upcoming New York trial.

Weinstein entered the plea on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom.

Prosecutors had said the new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR'-uh) to testify against Weinstein. She claims he raped her in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense called it an “11th-hour maneuver” that “raises significant legal issues” that could delay a trial now scheduled to begin early next month by several weeks.

Weinstein’s lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

___

9:30 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at court to face a new indictment that prosecutors say would open the door for an actress to testify against him in his sexual assault case.

Weinstein did not respond to a shouted question from a reporter as he arrived Monday morning at the courthouse in Manhattan.

Prosecutors say the embattled movie mogul will be arraigned on the new indictment.

In court papers, prosecutors said it was needed to present evidence involving “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR'-uh), who says Weinstein raped her in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense call it an “11th-hour maneuver” that could delay a trial now scheduled to begin early next month.

Weinstein’s lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

___

1 a.m.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is due back in court to face a new indictment that prosecutors say would open the door for an actress to testify against him in his sexual assault case.

Prosecutors say Weinstein will be arraigned Monday morning in a Manhattan courtroom.

The new indictment hasn’t been made public. But in court papers, prosecutors said it was needed to present evidence involving “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR'-uh), who says Weinstein raped her in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense call it an “11th-hour maneuver” that “raises significant legal issues” that could delay a trial now scheduled to begin early next month by several weeks.

Weinstein’s lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.