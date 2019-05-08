FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
New Mexico judge dismisses lawsuit against Dave Chappelle

 
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Dave Chappelle by a man who threw a banana peel at the comedian during a 2015 performance in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Christian Englander’s lawsuit was dismissed late last month after the judge determined the case had no significant activity for 180 days.

The newspaper could not reach Englander for comment Tuesday.

The suit filed in March 2018 claimed that Chappelle’s bodyguard struck Englander in the face twice at the show.

Englander previously said he threw the banana peel because he was angered by Chappelle’s jokes. He claimed the peel-tossing was misinterpreted as a racial attack.

Englander was charged with battery and disturbing the peace after the incident, but the charges were later dismissed.

