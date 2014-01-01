‘Prizzi’s Honor’ actor Joseph Ruskin dead at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Film, television and stage actor Joseph Ruskin has died of natural causes at the age of 89.

Ruskin garnered 124 television credits, including “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek,” and appeared in 25 films, among them “The Magnificent Seven,” ’'Prizzi’s Honor” and “Smokin’ Aces.”

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said Tuesday that Ruskin died at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital on Saturday.

His last performance was on the stage this year in the Anteus Theatre Company’s production of “The Crucible.”

Ruskin was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He studied drama at Carnegie Mellon University and began his professional acting career at Pittsburgh Playhouse and the Rochester Arena Stage before finding success in television.

He served as SAG’s first national vice president for eight years.