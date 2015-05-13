FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
‘Minecraft’ most streamed video game in YouTube’s history

By DERRIK J. LANG
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Minecraft” has built a big reputation on YouTube.

The video streaming service announced Wednesday that content featuring the virtual brick-building video game has been watched more than any other interactive title in the 10 years since YouTube launched.

“There are over 42 million ‘Minecraft’ videos on YouTube today,” said Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s global head of gaming content. “It’s crazy because ‘Minecraft’ is also the second most searched term on YouTube. It’s a testament to (publisher) Mojang understanding the marketing capacity and power of our content creators.”

The blocky indie game was originally released by Swedish studio Mojang and creator Markus “Notch” Persson more than five years ago and has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon spawning books, toys and other merchandise. The franchise’s popularity prompted Microsoft to buy “Minecraft” for $2.5 billion in 2014.

“Minecraft” videos on YouTube range from crafters showing off their digital creations to virtual explorers traversing the game’s procedurally generated landscape.

In honor of the streaming video site’s 10th anniversary, YouTube released a list of the top 10 most popular games that have been streamed since the site debuted in 2005.

Rockstar Games’ gangster series “Grand Theft Auto” arrived in second place, followed by Riot Games’ multiplayer arena title “League of Legends” in the third spot, and Activision’s “Call of Duty” military shooter franchise in fourth place. Electronic Arts’ soccer simulator “FIFA” rounded out the top five most streamed games.

“It’s funny that a lot of the titles on the list tie in with the theme of open imagination and entertainment,” said Wyatt.

Other titles on the list included “Garry’s Mod,” ’'The Sims,” ’'Five Nights at Freddy’s” and “Puzzles & Dragon.” The complete list from YouTube:

1. “Minecraft”

2. “Grand Theft Auto”

3. “League of Legends”

4. “Call of Duty”

5. “FIFA”

6. “Garry’s Mod”

7. “The Sims”

8. “Five Nights at Freddy’s”

9. “Puzzles & Dragon”

10. “Dota 2"

