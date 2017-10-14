FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Weinstein top of mind at industry event with Paltrow, Apatow

By LINDSEY BAHR
 
Share

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Variety Power of Women event celebrates the philanthropic efforts of those in the entertainment industry, with causes ranging from the education of at-risk youth to humanitarian assistance for children in developing countries.

But with the Harvey Weinstein scandal still fresh and ongoing, there was a more charged atmosphere Friday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel than that of a normal industry Hollywood luncheon.

The urgency was palpable as Gwyneth Paltrow, who this week accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her early in her career, took the stage and said how honored she was to feel the support of everyone in the industry this week, and as “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot told the crowd of some 500 entertainment industry professions that her director Patty Jenkins “represents everything that is good in Hollywood.”

Few were as blunt as host Judd Apatow, however, who wasted no time both celebrating The New York Times journalists who cracked open the story of Weinstein’s alleged decades of sexual harassment and assault and taking jabs at the suggestion that The Weinstein Co. should remain in business.

Other news
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Reeves faces two opponents in the party primary Aug. 8, as he seeks reelection. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty’ shows sharp divide between GOP governor and Democratic challenger
Lee Hodges hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round at the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges has first-round lead in 3M Open; Justin Thomas 6 back in bid for playoffs, Ryder Cup
This photo provided by Sam Verstandig shows New York State assemblyman David Weprin, bottom center, joined by members of the Sikh community, speaking during a news conference addressing dress codes within the state police, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. A New York state trooper, who is Sikh, was barred from growing facial hair by his supervisors, despite a 2019 state law that ensures such religious accommodations. (Sam Verstandig via AP)
After refusing to let Sikh trooper grow beard, New York State Police accused of flouting state law

“People say, ‘What will become of Harvey Weinstein’s company?’ To which I reply: ‘Who gives a (expletive)?’ Shut it down,” Apatow said. “And what about his staff? People say, ‘Did they know?’ Of course they knew.”

Apatow, who has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal on the subject, applauded the women who came forward to tell their stories and “end this nightmare.”

“This is leading to a new examination of how women are treated in our industry, and hopefully we can create a healthier environment where women don’t feel fear and are supported when they speak up because of creeps like Harvey Weinstein,” he continued. “It’s easy not to be a creep. It literally takes effort to be a creep. It takes no effort not to be a creep.”

Apatow also got some digs in at James Cameron for criticizing the film “Wonder Woman,” and, later, President Donald Trump and Bill Cosby.

Cameron, Apatow said, “Is a little jealous that Wonder Woman was a huge hit. His ego got a little hurt because people weren’t talking about his movie from 1991 ... He says he’s pro women, but you don’t really show this by being critical of someone else’s movie.”

Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller said she believes that this is an inflection point in the industry that will lead to the eradication of “this abuse of power.”

“This is not new,” Eller said of the harassment of women in the entertainment business. “But what is new is what is happening right now.”

Michelle Pfeiffer, who was recognized for her support of the Environmental Working Group, applauded Paltrow and the other women who have come forward for speaking out. “It took a lot of courage,” Pfeiffer said.

But Weinstein talk eventually gave way to the charitable causes people like Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Clarkson and Octavia Spencer were there to uphold, including UNICEF, the XQ Institute, the Anti-Recidivism Coalition and City Year.

“It’s really wonderful to be in a room with so many women who are making a difference and supporting the causes that mean the most to them,” Paltrow said. “I feel very honored to be amongst you all.”

Spencer, speaking on behalf of City Year, said that the past few weeks have been, “unbearably dark” between the natural disasters and the scandal that “rocked us to our core.”

"(Weinstein) abused his power for nearly three decades,” Spencer said. “As a result, women across the world are banding together, leading the charge to make sure these victims are heard and policies are changed.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr