The Latest: Fan rushes to scene of XXXTentacion’s death

 
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on rapper XXXtentacion’s fatal shooting in Florida (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

One Florida fan wasn’t content to watch the news of XXXTentacion’s fatal shooting through his phone or computer.

When 21-year-old Wyatt Rubin learned of the rising star’s death Monday afternoon, he jumped in his car and headed to the scene, playing the rapper’s songs on the drive over. Authorities say XXXTentacion was shot outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership Monday afternoon. He was later pronounced dead at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital.

Rubin says XXXTentacion was maturing as a person and as an artist. The fan said of the shooting: “It couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

Stephanie Martinez, a 29-year-old mother who lives in the neighborhood, was just coming back from the pool with her kids when she heard three shots. She drove to the end of the street and saw the rapper’s body in the car.

___

7:45 p.m.

Authorities in Florida say they’re searching for two suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper-singer XXXtentacion.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says two armed suspects approached the 20-year-old rising star outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership Monday afternoon. At least one of them fired, and then both suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 954-321-4210. Anonymous leads can be left at 954-493-TIPS.

Investigators say the shooting may have been a possible robbery. XXXtentacion was brought to a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

___

6:45 p.m.

Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXtentacion has been fatally shot in Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven’t named any suspects.

XXXtentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album last month with his sophomore effort "?’', but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.