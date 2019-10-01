Dancehall artist known as Louie Rankin dies Canada car crash

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dancehall artist known as Louie Rankin dies Canada car crash

 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Jamaican dancehall reggae artist and actor Louie Rankin, known for his 1992 hit “Typewriter,” died in a car crash involving a transport truck in Canada, police said Tuesday. He was 66.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Shannon Gordanier confirmed that the person who died in the Monday morning collision was Leonard Ford, better known as Louie Rankin.

Rankin died at the scene of the accident on Highway 89 in Ontario and the driver of the transport truck suffered no physical injuries, police said. Police photos show a mangled vehicle and a truck along the side of a highway.

In 1992, he released his album Showdown that featured the hit “Typewriter.” He was nicknamed the “Original Don Dada.”

Other news
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with players during a practice at the team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Waller could provide the Giants with the big plays they lacked last season
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal

He starred in the 1998 movie “Belly” alongside rappers Nas and DMX, playing the character Ox.

Sidiki Morrison, who identified himself as Rankin’s manager and producer and is also known as Bizmo iBoss, said Rankin was a legend in his native Jamaica.

Rankin recently announced on Instagram that he was shooting a movie in Toronto with Morrison’s company, iHouse Records.

Rankin appeared in DJ Khaled’s 2016 music video for his song “Nas Album Done.”

DJ Khaled posted a series of photos of Rankin on Instagram overnight, saying he’d been friends with the artist for 20 years.

Nas also commemorated Rankin on the social media platform, calling him a “live wire.”

“Great working with this man,” Nas wrote. “A legend. In ‘Belly’ you stole the show.”