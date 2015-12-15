18-year-old rapper fatally shot in St. Louis; no suspects

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

18-year-old rapper fatally shot in St. Louis; no suspects

By JIM SALTER
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young rapper whose group gained some notoriety before one of its three members went to prison earlier this year.

James Johnson Jr. of Ferguson was found dead in the yard behind a St. Louis home about 10 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot in the head. Police have no suspects.

Johnson was known as Swagg Huncho in the group 3 Problems. The group consisted of three 18-year-old cousins — Johnson, Taylor Merriweather of Jennings (known as Lil Tay) and Terrell Brown Jr. of Florissant (known as Relly Rell). Earlier this year, Brown pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Their music focused on the crime and difficult lives in rough neighborhoods of north St. Louis County. At least one of their songs made reference to the shooting death of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer in August 2014. Officer Darren Wilson was not charged, but the shooting was a driving force in the national Black Lives Matter movement.

Three Problems apparently had no recording contract, but some of their videos on social media drew hundreds of thousands of views. The group was the subject of a Rolling Stone article in May.

Johnson was the second St. Louis-area rapper fatally shot this year. In September, 32-year-old Lavell Boyd was killed after stopping at a red light. Police said two vehicles pulled up alongside him and began firing.

Johnson’s death marked the 186th homicide in St. Louis this year. The city had 159 killings in 2014.

JIM SALTER
Jim Salter is the AP correspondent in St. Louis.