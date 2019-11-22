U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

Ringo Starr, Trey Anastasio join Tanglewood summer lineup

 
LENOX, Mass. (AP) — Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio are scheduled to appear during Tanglewood’s Popular Artist series next summer.

The summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will open the season on June 19.

The show in Lenox is part of Starr’s 80th birthday North American tour following the release of his new album, “What’s My Name.”

Anastasio will join the Boston Pops led by Keith Lockhart on June 20.

The summer series also includes singer-songwriter Judy Collins with folk singer and Berkshire resident Arlo Guthrie on June 21.

The popular NPR quiz show, “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” returns to Tanglewood on Aug. 27.

The Boston Pops will perform on two evenings dedicated to movie music.