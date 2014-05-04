Bruce Springsteen at 2014 Jazz Fest in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band returned to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday, giving thousands of fans the show they hoped for, but some left wanting more.

He kicked off his three-hour set with “High Hopes,” the title track of his latest album, before launching into some of his more popular songs including “Hungry Heart,” ’'Mary Don’t You Weep,” ’'Wrecking Ball,” ’'Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” ’'Pay Me My Money Down,” and a cover of the folk song “Jesse James.” He also got a little help from his wife, Patti Scialfa, for “When The Saints Go Marching In.”

The music was upbeat, energetic and passionate but Jazz Fest veteran Alison Michel noted that he didn’t play “Born in the U.S.A” and “Glory Days.”

“I wanted to hear more of his older stuff. I love his older songs,” she said.

Springsteen accepted a beer from an audience member, drank it within minutes to rousing applause and threw the can back into the crowd.

He also pulled a fan from the crowd to dance with him on stage for “Dancing in the Dark.”

Saturday’s appearance marked Springsteen’s third at the festival, which ends its two-weekend run Sunday.

Earlier, New Orleans pianist Allen Toussaint played and gave the fans an extra treat when singer Jimmy Buffet joined him on “Fortune Teller” and “I Wave Bye-Bye,” which he dedicated to singer-songwriter Jesse Winchester, who died last month of cancer at age 69. Winchester had become a symbol of the anti-war movement when he moved to Canada to avoid the draft.

It was a day of guest performances as percussionist Cyril Neville took the stage with Voices of the Wetlands Allstars — Tab Benoit, Michael Doucette and drummer Johnny Vidocovich — for a set that included “Louisiana Sunshine.”

In the gospel tent, multi-Grammy winning duo Mary Mary gave a standing-room-only performance of their hits, including “Get Up,” ’'Heaven” ’'Go Get It,” ’'Yesterday” and “I’m Walking.”

Associated Press writer Stacey Plaisance contributed to this report.