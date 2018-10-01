FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

British singer Ed Sheeran grabs a beer at Connecticut pub

 
Share

BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) — Staff and patrons at a Connecticut pub got a thrill recently when British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran stopped in for a pint of Guinness.

The New Haven Register reports that Sheeran and his fiancé hung out at Tommy Sullivan’s Cafe in Branford following a wedding Friday night. Pub owner Maeve Sullivan says the “Shape of You” singer ordered a beer before he was joined by others from the wedding party.

A smiling Sheeran snapped a picture with Sullivan and two bartenders. The bar owner says the Grammy-winning singer had “a good time hanging out” at the Irish pub and was “very nice and polite” to everyone who asked for pictures.

Sullivan says Sheeran is the first star to visit the pub and she plans to hang the picture on the wall.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com