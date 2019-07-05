FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kane Brown dedicates song ‘Homesick’ to military families

By KRISTIN M. HALL
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Kane Brown says his new single “Homesick” may have been written about his experience traveling on the road and being away from his loved ones, but military families have connected to the song.

Brown’s song is dedicated to military families, and the music video features returning service members surprising their families.

“I feel like the normal person can’t relate to the ‘Homesick’ song because they’re gone you know 9 to 5 and they come home,” Brown said.

The song from his 2018 album “Experiment” is a pop country acoustic ballad. Brown wrote it about having to leave home every week to play shows around the country, he said.

Other news
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, on July 26, 2023. The Chinese government defended its dealings with Russia as “normal economic and trade cooperation” Friday, July 28, after a United States intelligence report said Beijing possibly provided equipment used in Ukraine that might have military applications. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China defends trade with Russia after the US says equipment used in Ukraine might have been exported
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, visit the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, a UN facilitated body tasked with uncovering the fate of Greek and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared during inter communal fighting in the 1960s and a 1974 Turkish invasion that ethnically split the island nation, at a United Nations compound inside the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 28, 2023. The two leaders appealed to those with any information leading to the discovery of remains of the missing to step forward, especially as many are now passing away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Divided Cyprus’ rival leaders appeal for information on the missing as eyewitnesses die
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast

“I was trying to find somebody else that could relate to just being away from home all the time,” Brown said. “We had a bunch of fans send their homecoming videos in and made an awesome music video, very tear-jerker music video.”

He said he’s currently shooting a second music video for the song that will also focus on the military but be more like a short film.

“I thought there’s not many songs going out these days about the military like there used to be,” Brown said. “I felt like this would really hit home for them. Just kind of like memories of, you know, anybody dancing in a kitchen, singing favorite songs with each other.”

This is the third single from the “Experiment” album, following the No. 1 country airplay hits “Lose It” and “Good As You.”

Brown, who started his career on social media posting cover songs online, said that he has seen a lot of positive responses from military families about the song.

“And like when I see somebody that’s in the military at all, if they message me on social media, it’s something that I always got to reply back,” Brown said.

__

Online:

www.kanebrownmusic.com

__

Follow Kristin M. Hall at http://twitter.com/kmhall