Feds: ‘Dance Moms’ star hid show income during bankruptcy

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Feds: ‘Dance Moms’ star hid show income during bankruptcy

By JOE MANDAK
 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller has been charged with hiding $775,000 worth of income from the Lifetime network reality show and spinoff projects during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The investigation began when a channel-surfing bankruptcy judge saw Miller on TV in December 2012 and figured she had to be making more than the $8,899 in monthly income she was claiming, according to the 20-count bankruptcy fraud indictment announced Wednesday by federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh.

In reality, Miller had signed deals to earn up to $15,000 per episode of “Dance Moms” and up to $25,000 for each episode of her spinoff series, “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” — not to mention income from dance sessions, public events, merchandise and apparel, the indictment said.

Miller, 50, formerly of Penn Hills, wasn’t arrested. She’ll be mailed a court summons to appear Nov. 5 before a federal magistrate in Pittsburgh.

Other news
Activist Hannah Riley works on her laptop at Muchacho, a local taco restaurant, while gathering signatures from fellow voters, in Atlanta, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Organizers are trying to force a referendum that would allow voters to decide the fate of a proposed police and training center, but attorneys for the city say the petition drive is invalid. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Judge gives organizers trying to stop ‘Cop City’ a deadline extension for signature campaign
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) warms up during a practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson embraces temporary backup role while preparing for 4-game suspension
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to injure leg during Dolphins practice

“Criminal prosecution is appropriate when debtors corrupt the bankruptcy process through deceit and lies before the court,” U.S. Attorney David Hickton said.

The “Dance Moms” star is known for her brash behavior and pursuit of perfectionism from her students. The show follows a class of Miller’s elite students and the perilous relationship she has with the girls’ mothers. Critics of “Dance Moms” accuse Miller of being emotionally abusive toward the girls, and many episodes show her students dissolving into tears after a harsh critique.

Miller is charged with two counts of bankruptcy fraud, five counts of concealing bankruptcy assets and 13 counts of making false bankruptcy declarations. Each of the 20 counts carries up to five years in prison.

According to the indictment, Miller filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2010 claiming debts of more than $356,000, including a $200,000 mortgage on a Florida home and a $96,000 mortgage on her dance studio in Penn Hills, the Pittsburgh suburb where the reality show is based.

When someone files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the court can order creditors to accept less than they’re owed or otherwise agree to more lenient repayment terms. That is done, however, with the understanding that the debtor is honestly and fully disclosing their income.

If they don’t, it’s a crime.

Miller’s bankruptcy and defense attorney didn’t immediately return messages for comment, nor did a spokesman for Lifetime or officials at Collins Avenue Productions, the Los Angeles company that produces “Dance Moms.”

According to the indictment, Miller obtained favorable repayment terms on the mortgage debts by hiding her income. Other creditors, who she wanted to pay over six years with no interest in her original bankruptcy plan, were paid in full after the court learned of her extra income. Her bankruptcy was discharged in December 2013, record show.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Agresti rejected Miller’s original bankruptcy repayment plan after seeing her on TV.

“And if it wasn’t for me channel surfing one night and seeing Abigale Miller’s Ultimate Dance Competition on one of the TV stations ... I realize that there’s an awful lot of money coming into this plan, this case, and it hasn’t been disclosed,” Agresti said in the indictment.

Miller then produced 49 TV payroll and other checks totaling more than $288,000 for the court, the indictment said. The FBI, Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service took over and found the rest of the under- or unreported income, according to the indictment.