FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dog-friendly restaurant remodeled by chef Ramsay to close

 
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A dog-friendly Wichita restaurant that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay remodeled as part of a reality TV show is closing.

Owner Greg Buss posted Wednesday on social media that April 28 will be the last day for the Fetch Bar & Grill. The Wichita Eagle reports that for the past several months, Fetch has been open only on the weekends.

Buss and his wife, Pamela, originally opened Fetch as a place for people to dine with their dogs. The restaurant was struggling in 2017 when they were contacted by producers of “24 Hours to Hell and Back.” The episode featuring the restaurant re-do aired last July.

Buss says the closure is “heartbreaking” but that the location “just isn’t right.” Another Fetch location in the nearby town of Moundridge will remain open.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com