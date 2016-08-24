‘Amazing Race’ contestant loses Oklahoma Senate runoff

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Ada mayor and current city councilman has defeated a cowboy turned reality show contestant for the Republican nomination in a race for an open Oklahoma state Senate seat.

Business owner Greg McCortney defeated “The Amazing Race” contestant Jet McCoy in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff.

McCortney advances to the November general election against Democrat Eric Hall, a public school teacher from Ada. The two are vying to replace term-limited Democratic state Sen. Susan Paddack.

McCoy and his brother, Cord McCoy, competed during three seasons of “The Amazing Race,” a reality show in which contestants race across the globe.

Cord McCoy also ran for the Legislature this year, but as a Democrat. He lost to incumbent state Rep. Donnie Condit in the June Democratic primary.