The Latest: Winds don’t stop balloons at NYC parade

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (all times local):

12 p.m.

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade had no major problems with its big balloons despite windy conditions.

The balmy, yet breezy weather Thursday threatened to ground the balloons prior to a last-minute decision by officials right before the parade started.

Officials did order the balloons to fly at lower levels. Sustained winds throughout the four-hour parade sustained winds were about 22 mph (35 mph) with gusts up to 39 mph (63 kph) at certain points.

The balloons aren’t allowed to fly if it is too windy.

___

9:15 a.m.

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has started.

The parade kicked off Thursday morning with a performance by the Broadway cast of “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations.”

Police made an announcement shortly before the parade started that the beloved big balloons would fly despite windy conditions. They will be flying at lower levels.

The balloons aren’t allowed to fly if it’s too windy.

Astronaut Snoopy is the first big balloon in this year’s lineup. The latest version of Snoopy was made to honor the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

___

8:40 a.m.

It’s official: the beloved balloons at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will fly.

New York City officials made the announcement Thursday morning about 30 minutes before the parade started.

Susan Tercero, the Macy’s parade producer, says the balloons will float at lower levels due to high winds.

City rules require balloons to be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) and gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph).

___

7:40 a.m.

New York City officials say a decision about the giant balloons at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be made right before the celebration starts.

Outgoing New York City Police Department Commissioner James O’Neill says he’s an “optimist” and is still hopeful the balloons will be featured in this year’s parade.

Parade officials and New York City police are keeping an eye on wind gauges along the 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) parade route that snakes through Manhattan.

If wind speeds reach dangerous levels, the 16 helium balloons including Smokey Bear and Snoopy could be brought down to float at a lower level or taken out of the parade.

The National Weather Service is projecting sustained winds of up to 24 mph (39 kph) with gusts to 40 mph (64 kph) during the parade.

___

1:10 a.m.

How high will they fly?

That’s going to be the question of the morning on Thursday for the giant balloons at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Parade officials and New York City police are keeping an eye on wind gauges along the 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) parade route that snakes through Manhattan.

If wind speeds reach dangerous levels, the 16 helium balloons including Smokey Bear and Snoopy could be brought down to float at a lower level or taken out of the parade.

The National Weather Service is projecting sustained winds of up to 24 mph (39 kph) with gusts to 40 mph (64 kph) during the parade.

City rules require balloons to be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) and gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph).