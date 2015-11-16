Indian actor Jaffrey, known for ‘Gandhi’ and others, dies

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Indian actor Jaffrey, known for ‘Gandhi’ and others, dies

 
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — Saeed Jaffrey, an Indian actor acclaimed for his roles in international films including “Gandhi,” ’'A Passage to India” and “My Beautiful Laundrette,” has died at age 86.

His death was announced by his niece, Shaheen Agarwal, on Facebook on Sunday.

A statement issued by his family on Monday said he passed away peacefully on Saturday at a London hospital. “Jaffrey had collapsed at his London residence from a brain haemorrhage and never regained consciousness,” it said.

Jaffrey worked with actors including Sean Connery, Michael Caine, Roshan Seth, James Ivory, Richard Attenborough and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Other news
Activist Hannah Riley works on her laptop at Muchacho, a local taco restaurant, while gathering signatures from fellow voters, in Atlanta, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Organizers are trying to force a referendum that would allow voters to decide the fate of a proposed police and training center, but attorneys for the city say the petition drive is invalid. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Judge gives organizers trying to stop ‘Cop City’ a deadline extension for signature campaign
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) warms up during a practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson embraces temporary backup role while preparing for 4-game suspension
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to injure leg during Dolphins practice

His other international films included “The Jewel in the Crown,” ’'Chicken Tikka Masala,” ’'The Man Who Would Be King” and “Death on the Nile.”

In a tweet on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Jaffrey as “a multifaceted actor whose flair and versatility will always be remembered.”

Jaffrey started his career at state-run All India Radio before moving to the United States as a Fulbright scholar and studying drama at the Catholic University of America, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

He was the first Indian to take Shakespearean plays on a tour to the United States. He later quit the tour to marry his first wife, Madhur Jaffrey, an Indian-born actress, food and travel writer and television personality. He had three children with her before getting divorced in 1965.

He married his second wife, Jennifer, in 1980 and she was at his side at the hospital.

Jaffrey launched his Bollywood career in the 1980s with roles in popular movies such as “Masoom (Innocent),” Satyajit Ray’s “Shatranj Ke Khiladi (Chess Players)” and “Henna.” He worked with several top Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Jaffrey was the first Indian to receive the Order of the British Empire for his contributions to drama.

___

Associated Press writer Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Jaffrey died on Saturday instead of Sunday.